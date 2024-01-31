BMW adds manual transmission to 2025 Z4

For several years now, when it comes to manual transmissions, we've seen manufacturers take them off the market rather than add them. This time, the opposite is true, as BMW confirms that it will offer a manual transmission as an option on the 2025 Z4.

Rumored for 2024, it will be available the following year.

The six-speed manual will be offered with the M40i version of the Z4. It will be part of an option package that includes other features. In addition, the car will benefit from a suspension with sportier settings and a reinforced front roll bar. Staggered tires (19" front, 20" rear) will be mounted on M-logoed wheels.

Brake calipers will be red, with black accents on mirror caps and logos.

Interior of BMW Z4 Photo: V.Aubé

The model will also benefit from M Sport brakes and rear differential as standard, as well as M-developed adaptive suspension. These features will also be available on automatic transmission versions.

Production of the 2025 Z4 with manual transmission will begin in March. It will be offered in both coupe and convertible versions.

Under the hood, the M40i versions benefit from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline 6-cylinder, rather than the 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder of the sDrive30i variants. The 6-cylinder will still deliver 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. BMW mentions that the 0-100 km/h will be erased in 4.2 seconds with Z4s with manual transmission. That's 0.1 seconds slower than with the automatic transmission.

This is good news, but enthusiasts will have to make the most of it while the offer is on the table, as the manual gearbox seems doomed in the long term at BMW.