• BMW and Pirelli join forces to develop a new tire, the P Zero Winter 2.

BMW and Pirelli announced a new tire jointly developed for use specifically on the 7 Series all-electric sedan. The co-production illustrates a growing trend in the automotive industry: close collaboration between carmakers and tire manufacturers.

This strategic approach aims to meet the specific challenges posed by individual vehicle models, particularly in the rapidly expanding electric-vehicle sector.

The collaboration between BMW and Pirelli sought to push back the boundaries of what’s possible with winter tire technology for electric vehicles. The P Zero Winter 2 is designed to maximize the range of electric vehicles in winter, without compromising on performance on different types of surface.

According to BMW, its new tire could enable the all-electric 7 Series executive sedan to extend its range by 50 km.

The BMW i7 | Photo: BMW

This collaboration is part of a broader approach by BMW, which develops all its tires in close collaboration with renowned manufacturers. Each tire is designed specifically for a BMW model, guaranteeing compatibility and optimal performance.

Pirelli, for its part, has made this tailor-made approach its trademark with its “Perfect Fit” strategy. This philosophy consists of developing tires tailored to the specific needs of each vehicle, taking into account its technical characteristics and usage and drivers' expectations.

The new P Zero Winter 2 tire will be available on BMW 7 Series cars as of August. The technology could then make its way to a tire intended for use with the next X3, due to debut in the second half of 2024.