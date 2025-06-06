A Short Reprieve for the BMW Z4?

The BMW Z4 was initially scheduled to end its run in October of this year. Reports then surfaced that production would be extended until March 2026; now, new information suggests yet another extension, this time until May 2026.

This reprieve is reportedly for cars destined for the North American market, specifically the M40i version, which recently became available with a manual transmission.

Why the extension?

Officially, we don’t know. The BMW Blog shared the news, citing a reliable source, but it doesn't specify why the company made this decision.

An analysis of sales figures offers a clue, however. In 2024, with the addition of manual transmission availability, Z4 sales in the U.S. climbed by 13.1 percent. BMW has acknowledged that the stick shift addition somewhat revitalized the model.

We know that manual transmissions are increasingly rare across the industry. While fewer buyers may be interested, those who are tend to seek out products that offer them. Undoubtedly, BMW has benefited from that.

Looking ahead

However, we shouldn't hope for too much regarding another extension, especially given that close cousin the Toyota Supra is also slated to cease production in May 2026.

We know that Toyota wants to offer a next-generation Supra. Will the two manufacturers collaborate again in due course? That remains to be seen. BMW hasn't mentioned anything about a next iteration of its model.