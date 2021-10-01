When the Bugatti Chiron made its debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, it was presented as the replacement for the Veyron; its maker also sought to establish a new standard for performance from a hypercar. To say it made an impression on the imagination of many is an understatement.

The first Chiron was delivered to a customer in March 2017. In May 2018, the company delivered the 100th unit, and the 300th was assembled in March of this year. More have been assembled since then, and a number of versions are in the queue. The company has now confirmed that in all, it will assemble another 40 models, which will bring it to its initial objective of 500 units. And then, that will be it.

Not that 400 units is a lot, by any measure, but considering the price of a Chiron (comfortably in the seven figures), it is remarkable. And maybe the company could have sold more. But its limited run ensures the value of the model is maintained.

The only variants of the Chiron still available for order are the Pur Sport and the Super Sport. Compared to the original model, the Pur Sport focuses on handling, and so is 50 kg lighter and uses firmer suspension settings. The Super Sport is all about power, adding about 100 hp for a total of 1,578 hp, again compared to the regular model.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The future

In 2021, Bugatti merged with electric supercar maker Rimac, with the help of Porsche. What comes out of that association is going to be interesting, but it could mark the end of Bugatti's with a combustion engine.

There’s speculation the first vehicle from the partnership could show up in 2024. Expect something very powerful, as evidenced by the Rimac Nevera's claimed capability of 1,914 hp and 1,741 lb-ft of torque. 0-97 km/h acceleration comes in… 1.85 seconds.

These are mind-blowing numbers. It’s expected a total of 150 units will be produced of the Nevera, which should provide a range of about 450-500 km in Canada (550 on the European cycle).