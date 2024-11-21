Bugatti Aims for Speed Record of 500 km/h

Bugatti recently set a new speed record for a production convertible with the Mistral roadster, reaching 454.66 km/h on the ATP test track in Germany. This success marks the French brand's return to the quest for speed records, a tradition interrupted under former managing director Stephan Winkelmann after the Chiron Super Sport 300+'s feat in 2019 (490.48 km/h).

An ambitious goal: 500 km/h

Under the leadership of Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac, Bugatti seems to be aiming even higher. In an interview with Top Gear after the Mistral's record-breaking performance, Rimac hinted that the 500 km/h mark could be broken. “Can we put a five in front of the speed record? Maybe soon, we'll see,” he said.

This ambition raises major technical challenges, not least the design of tires capable of withstanding such extreme speeds. Michelin, Bugatti's long-standing partner, has been working since 2018 on road tires suitable for speeds in excess of 300 mph.

The Tourbillon: Bugatti's next chapter

The 500 km/h record project will have to wait, however, until after the launch of the Tourbillon, successor to the Chiron, which will go into production in 2026.

Unveiled last June, the Tourbillon is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a naturally-aspirated 8.3-liter V16 engine with three electric motors, for a combined output of 1,775 hp. Although its top speed is officially limited to 444 km/h, the Tourbillon could exceed 500 km/h thanks to its design and advanced technologies.

Technical challenges and prospects

Breaking the 500 km/h barrier isn't just a question of power. Challenges include :

- Aerodynamic safety at speeds approaching twice those of an airplane at take-off.

- Tire durability, under extreme stress.

With Michelin's support and Rimac's expertise, Bugatti could turn this challenge into a reality. Speed enthusiasts will have to wait a few years, however, to see if the brand reaches this new summit.