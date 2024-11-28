• Check out the sound of the new Bugatti Tourbillon’s engine.

One by one, large-displacement engines are leaving the automotive industry, but some companies are resisting with their latest salvos aimed at satisfying those who love big engines, including the sound they produce.

Each type of engine has its own particular sound, of course. We’re most used to hearing 4-cylinder blocks, though V6s and V8s remain none too rare. Much rarer? The roar of V12 and V16 engines.

Bugatti's future Tourbillon has a V16 roar sure to draw attention. Though with production of the exclusive model slated to stop at 250 units, you’ll have to be mighty lucky to hear one out on the road.

Ah, the magic of YouTube. Here’s a new video of the car set to replace the Chiron in testing at Rimac’S facilities near Zagreb, Croatia. We mostly hear the engine only at low REVs and with some wind interference, but it’s still quite the symphony.

From there, we can imagine the sound it will deliver at high revs. The red line for the engine is expected to be around 9,500 RPM. Output is going to hit 1000 hp, without the aid of turbos.

The Tourbillon will be priced to match, at around 3.6 million euros - which translates into around $5 million CAD.

The car has only been in testing for a few months, having been presented in the middle of the year. First deliveries of the model are expected in 2026.

Remember that Bugatti recently said it’s aiming for a record 500 km/h on-track top speed for the car. That should make for interesting listening.