Photo: Buick Buick EV Concept, profile

Buick wasn't the first off the mark to announce its electric shift schedule, but since the beginning of the year, the GM brand has been more active. We were treated to the Electra concept earlier this year, and this week comes something just as attractive: the Wildcat EV Concept.

The least we can say about this latest prototype is that its design has everything it takes to encourage a rapid shift to electric vehicles; the car has absolutely spectacular lines.

And sentimentalists will rejoice: like with the Electra concept, this new one takes on a name that has been a staple of the company's lineup: Wildcat. Indeed, between 1963 and 1970, two generations of models bearing this name were produced.

Photo: Buick Buick EV Concept, three-quarters rear

Regarding its electric transformation, Buick made some important announcements, for one thing confirming that it will convert its entire lineup to electric by 2030. And, as we previously reported, the first model to come will be the Electra. Set to be revealed later this year, that model should launch for 2024. And in fact, the Electra name will be used to designate several models, with nameplates following it with alphanumeric designation to distinguish products.

The Wildcat EV Concept shown gives an idea of the styling direction the company plans to take with its electric models. Unfortunately, there's no mention of a future production model in this case, which is no surprise given that we're guessing Buick plans to offer mostly utility vehicles, not cars.

Styled as a 2+2 coupe, the Wildcat EV Concept gets a forward sloping snout, trapezoidal grille and hook-shaped headlights and taillights. The car's side signature could appear on the brand's future SUVs. The Wildcat also shows off the new Buick logo, still composed of the three shields, but now modified to signify the passage to another era.

And for those who doubt the importance of a logo, you should know that for some consumers, it can make all the difference. Some identify with the aesthetic beauty of one logo more than another. This can turn into a feeling of belonging.

Photo: Buick Buick EV Concept, interior

On board, it’s possible to discern more elements perhaps destined to feature in future Buick EVs, though probably not that centre console that extends all the way to the back, which has the disadvantage of depriving the second row of a third seat. The large touchscreen in front of the driver that extends to the centre console dominates the presentation and could become the norm. Keep in mind that this is a design study, though; much of what’s here falls in the flights of fancy category.

More concretely, Buick says the new concept represents a foundation for potential features such as artificial intelligence, aromatherapy and biometrics. These systems could detect an increase in occupant heart rate and activate a relaxation mode to dim the lights, diffuse aromatic scents and activate massaging seats, for example.