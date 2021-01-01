Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM’s Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax Heading for the Exits After 2022 - Report

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A new report by GM Authority - not yet confirmed by General Motors (GM) – indicates that 2022 will very likely be the last year for the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

This would not be a surprise. The writing was on the will in big block letters from the time Buick’s Encore GX and Chevrolet’s Trailblazer were introduced two years ago. The Encore GX and Trailblazer are far more modern and offer significantly more space.

In fact, it's amazing that the two older, smaller models have survived this long. Since the debut of the Encore GX, sales of the smaller Encore have fallen off a cliff, and it’s the same story for the Trax since the Trailblazer arrived. Meanwhile, the new models are seeing their sales grow at roughly the same pace.

According to GM Authority, production of the Buick Encore at GM's Bupyeong plant in South Korea will end in the third quarter of this year. A Buick spokesperson told Car and Driver that the automaker “will continue to offer four distinct SUVs in the U.S. and Canada going forward”, though without elaborating on what four models those would be. If Buick discontinues the smaller Encore, three models remain: Encore GX, Envision and Enclave. The fourth could be an electric model, possibly the Electra SUV.

This is pure speculation, but it would be a logical move and is certainly possible.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Chevrolet Trax
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Trax

You May Also Like

It’s the End of the Line for the Chevrolet Spark

It’s the End of the Line for the Chevrolet Spark

Chevrolet will end production of the Chevrolet Spark, its most affordable model, this year. In Canada, a base model with a manual transmission is currently a...

Chevrolet Recalls a Handful of 2021, 2022 C8 Corvettes

Chevrolet Recalls a Handful of 2021, 2022 C8 Corvettes

Chevrolet is recalling a handful of 2021 and 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8s. The company says 19 units may have been assembled with an axle that could potential...

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

As part of the festivities surrounding CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Chevrolet today showed the first full images of the Equinox EV, the all-electric version of its...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo concept
VW’s ID.Buzz Cargo Won’t Be Offered in Canada...
Article
2022 Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX STI as We Know It Is At an End
Article
A Chevrolet Blazer SS EV coming in a few years.
First electric SS model to be released by Che...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 