Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

It’s the End of the Line for the Chevrolet Spark

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Until now, to the question of what models still inhabit the shrinking subcompact cars segment, the answer could still include the Chevrolet Spark.

That won’t be the case for much longer, however. A General Motors spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver that production of the model will cease this summer.

So if you were considering buying the affordable small car, you'll have to act fast. Chevy will continue assembling Sparks until August, but then that will be it, and it will become a question of dealers selling off their remaining stocks, if they have any.

Of course, considering the continued migration of consumers to SUVs and crossovers, Chevrolet is not planning a direct replacement for the Spark.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

There’s a certain amount of irony in the model’s demise, because in fact, the Spark was once produced as an all-electric model (in limited quantities in the U.S., back in 2013). That might have been interesting for the future.

For now, the Spark remains the most affordable product in the family, obviously. On Chevrolet's Canadian website, the base LS manual transmission is listed at $10,398.

It's hard to beat that, especially when you consider that the average selling price of a new vehicle in Canada has topped $40,000.

If you're ever interested in a model, consider a cash purchase or one with a good down payment, however, as interest rates are high as of today. We're talking 5.49 percent for financing and 7.99 percent for any lease.

2003 Chevrolet Spark (the Daewoo Matiz)
Photo: Chevrolet
2003 Chevrolet Spark (the Daewoo Matiz)

The Spark was first developed by South Korean carmaker Daewoo (later bought by GM), and it was introduced in 1998 as the Daewoo Matiz. It first appeared as a Chevy and with the Spark name in North America in 2009, and was based on the Chevrolet Beat concept car first shown in 2007.

You May Also Like

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

CES 2022: Chevrolet Previews the 2024 Equinox EV

As part of the festivities surrounding CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Chevrolet today showed the first full images of the Equinox EV, the all-electric version of its...

The 10 Most Affordable New Cars in Canada in 2022

The 10 Most Affordable New Cars in Canada in 2022

Fortunately, for bargain hunters in Canada in 2022, there are still new cars available at really affordable prices. You have to be willing to make some compr...

Chevrolet Bolt: Production Delayed Until End of February, Sales Halted

Chevrolet Bolt: Production Delayed Until End of February,...

Once again, Chevrolet is having to push back resumption of production of its 2022 Bolt EV and EUV models. This time, the automaker is hoping to restart produ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Nissan Rogue / Nissan Z
Nissan Canada Shows Off All-Electric Ariya an...
Article
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford Is Investing Another $20 Billion in Elec...
Article
Ram's future all-electric pickup
Ram May Have Settled on a Name for its Future...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 