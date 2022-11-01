Buick Shares Sketch of Spectacular New Concept

• Buick shared an image of a spectacular design study to mark American Thanksgiving.

• The model is a follow-up to the Electra EV concept shown earlier this year.

• Even if this concept never makes it to production, we can hope its lines will inspire the design of the brand's future products.

Perhaps to help mark American Thanksgiving, General Motors' design department shared on its Instagram page the sketch of a new Buick concept with spectacular lines.

This new concept explicitly evokes the Wildcat EV prototype we saw earlier this year. But while the new model shares several elements with that concept, it looks more like a sedan than a 2+2 coupe. The study was done by Aaron Rigs, a stylist who has been with GM for a little over 10 years. Rigs gave the world the lines of the 2016 Cadillac Escala concept, and he was also responsible for the original sketches and clay model of the Buick Avista concept, also from 2016.

Will we see Buick offer us a sedan with such racy lines in the next few years? We doubt it, of course, especially since the company only offers SUVs now. Nothing is impossible, though. One thing's for sure, a car like this, even if it's exclusive, could serve as an incredible showcase and lure for the masses.

More realistically, we can hope that some of the design elements – particularly the basic contours of this study - influence the brand's future styling direction.

No interior drawings were shared, by the way.

Buick is in the midst of a rejuvenation operation, one that is necessary for its survival. The brand has made headway already, lowering the average age of its buyers from 72 to 52 (between 2005 and 2015, approximately). The next step is to entice clients in their 30s or 40s - and then hold on to them, of course.