Cadillac Has Sold Just Under 25 Celestiqs So Far

• Cadillac has sold close to the 25 Celestiq sedans it projected to build this year.

Of the five electric vehicles presented by Cadillac, the Celestiq sedan is undoubtedly the most spectacular. Aiming to compete with hyper-luxury models carrying the Rolls-Royce and Bentley logos, it carries an astronomical selling price that can approach half a million dollars in Canada.

Cadillac has always planned to produce the bespoke Celestiq in very limited quantities. Without providing an exact figure, the brand has alluded to a figure of 250 cars annually. The company would produce fewer than two per day, it has said.

For this year, though, the company’s target is 25, as it confirmed to Motor1. Most of those have reportedly sold, but for those with very deep pockets, it is still possible to get a first edition of this car that will mark the brand's history.

The full production rate should be reached next year, provided the number of orders warrant it.

Cadillac Celestiq, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For buyers, this model offers extraordinary exclusivity and a level of customization reminiscent of the brand's golden years, where it was possible to substantially modify each model to equip it with the desired features.

Going deep into customization will drive up the price, of course – but when you’re talking about shopping for a car costing several hundred thousand dollars, price is not likely to be an issue.