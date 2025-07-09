Despite everything happening in the U.S. over the past few months, the American market remains crucially important for automakers.

For Lexus, now is a moment of celebration: the brand has finally surpassed BMW for sales in the U.S. The German brand had led the way for seven consecutive quarters, but that streak is over.

Lexus outsold BMW by 5,039 vehicles in the second quarter, delivering 95,923 units. Since the start of 2025, Lexus has sold 467 more vehicles than BMW. To be fair, that margin represents roughly half a day's sales, but still.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Lexus is clearly on a roll in the U.S. - its results grew by 8.1 percent in the last quarter. What's more, this growth came despite Lexus facing some supply issues recently. The company's results could have been even higher.

Lexus division boss DeJuan Ross said the brand is on track to post record deliveries this year. The company had aimed to increase sales by 2 percent this year, which would put it at 350,000 units sold for the year. It's now on track to hit 7-percent growth.

Said Ross, "This is the best first half in our history. For some models, Lexus customers are coping with long waiting times; buyers of the GX SUV are being told the wait is two years.

Meanwhile, BMW saw sales decline by 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2025, for a total of 90,884 units sold. The drop in EV sales, down 21 percent compared to the same period last year for the company, certainly hurt.