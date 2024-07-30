Cadillac has just unveiled a new Precision Package that will be available with the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing 2025. This package offers mechanical and technological adjustments to enhance driving performance.

Basically, the Precision Package aims to optimize the driving experience offered by the CT5-V Blackwing and its big, powerful engine by fine-tuning suspension response and integrating advanced technologies to assist the driver.

Adjustments to the vehicle's suspension provide more immediate response and greater stability at high speeds. This enables more precise driving, essential for performance enthusiasts. The brakes have also been revised to provide increased stopping power, essential for safety in dynamic driving conditions.

Inside, the CT5-V Blackwing with Precision Package is equipped with exclusive sport seats that provide enhanced support, crucial when driving at high speeds or on twisty roads. These seats are upholstered in luxurious leather to underline the luxury inherent in the Cadillac brand. Specific decorative inserts and meticulous finishing reinforce the cabin's upscale appearance.

In terms of technology, the package incorporates an advanced driver assistance system, designed to enhance safety and comfort behind the wheel. The head-up display is another notable feature, projecting important information directly into the driver's field of vision, keeping attention on the road while accessing essential driving data.

The Precision package therefore represents a fairly comprehensive upgrade aimed at improving every aspect of the CT5-V Blackwing.

Pricing details will be available closer to the launch date, in the third quarter of 2024.