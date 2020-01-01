Future Cadillac Lyriq to Get 33-inch Display Screen

Maybe your current shopping list includes a home theatre system. Why not get it wrapped in a vehicle? Meet the future Cadillac Lyriq. GM’s luxury division has just released a first image of the massive 33-inch display (with curved screen) that will grace the interior of the brand’s very first all-electric vehicle.

Yes, you read that correctly. It won’t be 13-inch, nor 23-inch, but 33 inches. It borders on the ridiculous when you think about it, but that's the direction the manufacturers are taking by offering increasingly massive and sophisticated systems in their new vehicles.

In fact, most of the dashboard of Cadillac's future electrified SUV will be a screen, and much of it will be used for GM's Super Cruise Driver Assistance System.

The gigantic 33-inch LED (organic light-emitting diode) screen is actually split into three main sections. One will be used for the multimedia system, another for the instrument cluster, and a third, to the left of the steering wheel, for the lighting and head-up display controls.

Cadillac explains that although the giant screen is separated into three individual sections, it can be used as a single unit - probably while the car is stationary and charging. Bill Thompson, GM's Director of User Interface Design, told the Electrek website that "The size of the Cadillac Lyriq display is a huge differentiator for us… The huge 33-inch display is a very big differentiator for us, even among the other brands in our portfolio."

The multimedia and lighting-control portions of the screen will be touch-sensitive. As on the Escalade, a rotary controller sitting in the lower part of the centre console will give access to certain functions of the multimedia system. The Lyriq concept also featured rear passenger screens. For now, we don't know what the features of these screens will be, and even if they’ll make the transition to the production model.

The Cadillac Lyriq will be the first GM product built on the company's new electric vehicle platform and using the Ultium battery system. The company plans to give it a virtual premiere on August 6 and send it into production in 2022.