Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Cadillac Announces Most Responsive Suspension in History

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Cadillac, the luxury brand of General Motors, announced yesterday that it has upgraded its MagneRide suspension system to version 4.0, and calls it merely the most responsive suspension system in automotive history.

In case you’re wondering which was the most responsive suspension system before, well it was the third-gen suspension the MagneRide 4.0 is replacing. Cadillac says the 4.0 version will be up to 45 percent faster than its predecessor.

The new MagneRide 4.0 shocks will be standard equipment on the 2021 CT4-V and CT5-V sedans, and will be offered with the CT5 Sport where they will be part of a V performance package that will also include additional suspension enhancements and a limited-slip differential.

They will be standard on the 2021 Escalade Sport and Platinum 2021 models, and available on some other of GM’s full-size SUVs.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport
Photo: Cadillac
2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport

The benefit of a more-responsive suspension is that it adapts more instantly to changes in road conditions and, as a result, helps maintain the optimal level of comfort on board, as well as the best possible contact between the tires and the road surface.

As the name suggests, the MagneRide system features dampers filled with magnetorheological fluid, which is a mighty big word that essentially means a liquid whose viscosity can be adjusted using a magnetic field. The higher the viscosity, the stiffer the damping; and vice versa.

In the MagneRide system, electromagnets are used to control viscosity based on road surface information, which is collected by wheel sensors and an inertial measurement unit (body motion measurement). In the new 4.0 version, these measuring systems work four times faster than with the previous generation.

Cadillac explained there are also new systems to monitor friction and temperature inside the shock absorber, which results in smoother, more consistent performance, especially during performance-oriented driving.

It’s a virtual certainty that we’ll see MagneRide 4.0 shocks includes standard on the upcoming Blackwing versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V sedans.

The MagneRide 4.0 suspension will be included in the 2021 Cadillac CT5-V
Photo: Cadillac
The MagneRide 4.0 suspension will be included in the 2021 Cadillac CT5-V

You May Also Like

GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a Little Skin

GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a Little Skin

The electric Hummer has been confirmed by GM and an ad showing us a little more of it will be aired during the next Super Bowl. What's attracting attention a...

Return of the Manual Transmission at Cadillac

Return of the Manual Transmission at Cadillac

Cadillac confirms the return of the manual transmission on some of its future V Series models. We don’t yet know ones will get a stick shift, but the smart b...

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th

Volkswagen will unveil the next version of the Golf R on November 4th. Since the regular Golf is disappearing, consumers will have the choice between the R a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hertz to Spend $1 Billion on New Vehicles
Article
The FCA plant in Windsor, Ontario
FCA to Invest up to $1.5 Billion to Build EVs...
Article
2020 Honda Civic
No Manual Gearbox for the Honda Civic in 2021
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be ...
Video
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Prototype, A Harbinger of the Model’s Future Design
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Pro...
Video
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled During Game 1 of World Series
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled Dur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 