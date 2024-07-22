Cadillac Unveils Sollei Convertible Concept

Cadillac today unveiled the kind of concept you just don't see anymore: a convertible. The Sollei’s name obviously refers to our Sun, and the model’s immediate aim is to show what a modern, electric convertible produced by Cadillac’s designers would look like.

The vehicle was unveiled at Cadillac Vanderbilt, where the Celestiq sedan is built, in Warren, Michigan.

The Cadillac Sollei concept | Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac didn't elaborate on what drives the concept model, but it's safe to guess it’s based on the Ultium structure, used for the new electric products from General Motors (GM).

In addition to its spectacular styling, the Sollei concept borrows a number of elements from the brand's products, including the curved screen dominating the dashboard and set to feature in the Celestiq, as well as the 2025 Escalade model range.

The interior configuration is 2+2, with leather the main feature, but what's most striking is the hue used, the same as on the outside. This Manila Cream colour was used in the late 50s with some of the brand's models. Another noteworthy touch is the wood trim lining the seat backs, reminiscent of the sun's rays.

The interior also shows how various sustainable materials can be put to good use, such as leather made from mycelium, the subterranean structure of mushrooms and the like. This leather is also used for parts of the dashboard.

The exterior design carries a number of elements similar to what’s on the Celestiq sedan, which will be produced in very limited numbers and sold at a very high price, some $350,000 USD.

This leads us to believe that Cadillac may be considering taking this concept car into limited production using much of the technology put in place for the production of the Celestiq.

We'll have to wait and see, but Cadillac is certainly very aggressive with its electric shift and its plans for new models.

The Sollei is not the only concept expected from Cadillac this year. In March, the brand presented the Opulent Velocity concept, which hinted at its performance potential as an electric vehicle.

