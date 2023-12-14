Cadillac Confirms Vistiq Electric SUV, Expected in 2025

The range of electric models under the Cadillac banner continues to expand. The luxury brand today confirmed the arrival in 2025 of the Cadillac Vistiq.

This SUV will slot between the Lyriq and the Escalade IQ in the Cadillac range. The Vistiq is the third electric vehicle confirmed by Cadillac this year, and the fifth to join its growing family of electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Cadillac unveiled the 2025 Escalade IQ, the brand's first large all-electric SUV. Last month saw the announcement of the Cadillac Optiq 2025, which will act as the entry point to the brand's electric vehicle lineup in North America. Further details on the Optiq will be revealed next year.

Electric Cadillac Vistiq Photo: Cadillac

John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac, noted that the addition of the Vistiq to the Cadillac lineup reinforces the brand's commitment to an electric future. The brand will soon offer an electric model in most luxury segments.

For now, the name and confirmation a model will be attached to it by 2025 are the only details known about the model. We do know it will be built, like all of Cadillac’s EVs, on GM’s latest-generation Ultium platform. There’s speculation the model’s two-motor powertrain will offer somewhere close to 700 hp.

Further details regarding capabilities, range and of course pricing are all still to come.