Next-Generation 2025 Cadillac XT5 Debuts in China

The current generation of the Cadillac XT5 has been with us since 2017. The model is aging. The good news is that the new vintage is on its way... to China. In fact, the next generation is about to make its debut there; confirmation is still to come for the North American market.

However, if we had to bet on it, considering that Cadillac has mentioned that gasoline-powered models will be marketed alongside all-electric ones for longer than previously planned, we can guess the model will be offered here. The XT5 continues to sell well in North America, with an annual average of over 25,000 units sold.

Note that the version coming to North America would probably be a 2026 vintage.

2025 Cadillac XT5 (China), front | Photo: Cadillac

The first images of the new model have been posted on Cadillac's Chinese website. Immediately noticeable is the model's styling signature, very similar to that introduced with the Lyriq SUV. This is true not only of the exterior, but also the interior, which features a 33-inch curved screen, as well as a steering wheel and centre console that look borrowed directly from the Lyriq.

Details of the technical specifications have not been released, but initial details shared with Chinese authorities indicated that the next-gen XT5 will be slightly larger than the current model, for example three inches longer.

A 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 227 hp is set to sit under the hood, at least in China. Caution is on order regarding powertrains, of course, since there can be differences between markets. Logically, we can think the next generation of the model should receive the 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder that was introduced with the Chevrolet Traverse.

Stay tuned.