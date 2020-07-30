Cadillac Lyriq Teased Some More Ahead of Premiere Next Week

Precisely one week out from the official presentation of the Cadillac Lyriq, the luxury automaker has released a few more teaser images to – hopefully – get everyone in the mood for the arrival of its first-ever all-electric model.

The biggest news from this latest round of images is the location of the charging port, neatly dissimulated into the front side panel, driver’s side. A section of the panel covering the outlet neatly lifts up and slides out of the way when it’s time to feed the EV monster more juice. Revealed then is an LED light strip that runs top to bottom, passing from the Cadillac logo around the actual plug. Just visible beneath the open section is a small GM badge, which might say Ultium – for the battery that’s being used to power the SUV.

Other than that, we learn that the wheels are of a two-tone silver-and-ridged black design. We also get confirmation of the sleek, horizontal, coupe-like profile of the Lyriq. The roofline, for instance, slopes slightly towards the rear. Lastly, we get a taste of the vertically-minded daytime running lights that have featured on a few other recent Cadillac model designs, and get a somewhat better idea of what the front end will look like, absent a traditional grille.

Next week’s presentation will obviously reveal a lot more about the looks and design specifics of the Cadillac Lyriq – and hopefully more about the interior and the powertrain of the thing. Keep in mind however that production is not scheduled to begin on the utility EV until 2022, which is a long way off. There are details Cadillac may just not have settled on, and others it could well change its mind on in the coming months.

Stay tuned.

Photo: Cadillac Cadillac Lyriq, front end

Photo: Cadillac Cadillac Lyriq, daytime running light