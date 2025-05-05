Slate Auto Will Build its Electric Pickup in Indiana

• Slate Auto will build its all-electric pickup in Indiana.

Two weeks ago, news emerged about a new manufacturer, Slate Auto, backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. What caught attention of many was the promise of a pickup truck offered at around $20,000 USD, factoring in the U.S. government’s $7,500 EV incentive, still in place for now.

Even if that incentive program is cut, a $28,000 all-electric pickup truck is an attractive proposition.

That kind of pricing does mean the EV will be a spartan affair, with few extras or high-end materials or equipment.

As reported by Business Insider, Slate Auto plans to build its yet-to-be-named electric pickup at a plant in Warsaw, Indiana. The facility, which served as a printing plant until 2023, spans an impressive 1.4 million sq ft and includes offices and facilities designed for production. Slate Auto did not specify how it would occupy the facility and how it would distribute its operations on the site.

The pickup, in profile | Photo: Slate Auto

It's early days yet for this latest startup to enter the EV sector, but evidently the company intends to move fast. It announced about 10 days ago that it plans to deliver its first pickups at the end of 2026.

Slate Auto’s pickup truck will be offered in a base configuration with a 47-kWh battery that should offer a range of around 240 km. A 75-kWh battery will be available as an option, and it will deliver a more-practical 400 km of range.

Interior of the Slate Auto EV | Photo: Slate Auto

The EV will be delivered without a multimedia system or speakers, and with manually adjustable windows and mirrors. Slate Auto will offer various options and accessories, which will allow the company to make more profits, while leaving the choice to consumers who want a low price even if it means getting a bare-bones electric truck.

Profile view of the Slate Auto pickup with Utility package | Photo: Slate Auto

A utility package will even be available; it will include a section to be attached to the rear over the five-foot bed, to offer an enclosed space, but also a third row.

The vehicle is not very big either – it’s about the length of a Honda Civic.

| Photo: Slate Auto

| Photo: Slate Auto