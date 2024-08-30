When you own a vehicle beyond its warranty period, budgeting for maintenance becomes essential. Even if your vehicle is under the manufacturer's warranty, anticipating certain repairs, such as brake system maintenance, is necessary.

Being proactive is essential. Regular maintenance helps you identify potential issues early, preventing them from escalating into major problems. Addressing small issues through routine maintenance is far more cost-effective than waiting for significant repairs to arise due to neglect.

So how do you plan for all this? By entrusting us with your vehicle's maintenance routine, starting with the inspection services we offer.



Oil change | Photo: Speedy

Prevention Instead of Cure

When you come in for an inspection, we’ll highlight all necessary repairs and only proceed with your consent. Transparency is central to our approach.

The inspection determines if specific items are in good condition and operational or if it's time for repairs or maintenance. We also reference your vehicle's manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedule to guide our decisions, ensuring you leave with a comprehensive health check for your vehicle.

One of the primary checks includes the oil level and quality. Regular oil changes keep the engine running longer, and high-quality oil improves performance. We also check other fluid levels, such as those for brakes, transmission, and cooling.

Next, we assess the quality of your air and fuel filters. Both are essential for efficient engine performance, with a clean air filter contributing to better fuel economy.

Your tires are also inspected. Worn tires pose a safety risk by reducing vehicle stability, and improperly inflated tires can lead to increased fuel consumption. Regular tire rotation ensures even tread wear, something we can assist with.

On a more mechanical level, we check your battery to ensure it holds the correct voltage, as a weak battery is likely to fail at inopportune times.

We also inspect drive belts, ducts, tensioners, and pulleys to identify any weak spots.

Finally, our technicians thoroughly examine your vehicle's braking system, steering, and suspension components. Each of these parts is crucial for your safety, as failure could result in an accident.

As you can see, keeping track of these elements is necessary for maintaining your vehicle in top condition. It may seem like a lot, but regular maintenance saves you money in the long run.

To support you, we offer a variety of repair and maintenance service packages. Contact us for full details and to schedule your initial inspection.

