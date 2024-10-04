Your car insurance policy covers you in the event of a road accident, but it does not stop there. A number of essential coverage give you peace of mind behind the wheel and help to alleviate unpleasant situations. Whether it's glass breakage, theft or fire, your coverage is simple and straightforward. According to the Union des assisteurs, the number of requests for assistance continues to rise every year, with more than 7.8 million cases expected by 2023. So how well do you know the assistance cover included in your policy? We present the different assistance options and find out how to choose the most useful one!

What is assistance in car insurance?

While the aim of insurance is to compensate you in the event of a claim, assistance is all the services offered by your insurer to help you. Under what circumstances can you benefit from it? Unfortunately, there are many unpleasant everyday situations that require assistance coverage. The most common are

● Engine breakdown ;

● A claim

● Theft or attempted theft.



Depending on your car insurance policy, the terms and options offered will vary. For example, some companies offer extended coverage abroad, intervene if you lose your car keys, or help you fill out your accident report.



Drive with confidence | Photo: Auto123

Roadside assistance covers both your vehicle and the people in it. If necessary, you can be repatriated to your home or vacation destination. Imagine being on the side of the road, 150km from home, with your vehicle broken down. Assistance guarantees fast, comprehensive care, just a phone call away.

What are the different assistance options available?

As mentioned above, assistance conditions can vary from one insurer to another, and also depending on your level of cover. Here are the different assistance options you can find in most car insurance policies on the market.

Towing and Breakdown Assistance

This is the basic assistance coverage. This is the one you call on if your vehicle breaks down, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If possible, your insurer will arrange for your vehicle to be repaired on the spot. If not, your vehicle will be towed to a garage for repair. Check the mileage allowance in your car insurance policy (usually 0 or 50 km).



Breakdown and towing assistance is also available for reasons other than engine failure. Depending on your policy, you may also benefit from this cover in the event of

● Breakdown ;

● Theft or attempted theft

● Vandalism that immobilizes your vehicle;

● Misfuelling or running out of fuel;

Loss or theft of vehicle keys;

Battery failure in an electric vehicle.

Driver and Passenger Repatriation

Is your vehicle in a garage far away from home? We'll take care of getting it back to your home or vacation destination. Depending on the case, this may involve a trip by taxi or train.



Coverage for emergency lodging, such as a night in a hotel, may be included in your policy.

Replacement Vehicle

Depending on the estimated duration of repairs to your car, you may benefit from a loan car. Its duration varies from 3 to 30 days, depending on the reason for immobilization. The loaned vehicle belongs either to the repair shop or to a rental company.

Legal Assistance

Are you in dispute with a third party after an accident? Has the other driver forced you to fill in the accident report in his favor? Legal assistance asserts your rights in such situations.

Choosing the most useful assistance options

An option that seems indispensable to one driver may seem superfluous to another. Similarly, if you have two vehicles in your household, you may not use them in the same way.



For example, a driver who only uses his car for short trips around town should make sure that he has no excess mileage on his policy. On the other hand, a policyholder who often travels long distances needs to be sure that he or she will be able to get home in the event of an accident, or have access to a replacement vehicle.



The options you choose must be in line with how you use your car, the type of journeys you make most of the time, the help you can get from friends and family, the budget you allocate to car insurance and your concerns (children in the car, equipment you carry, etc.).

