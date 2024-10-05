Get Your Car Winter-Ready with Speedy: Maintenance 101

Winter officially lasts from December 21 to March 21. However, it can strike at any time starting in October. Early winters are not uncommon, and it's important to be ready when Mother Nature decides to crack down.

While the good weather is still with us, it's time to start thinking about winterizing your vehicle. It's never too early to take steps to ensure that when the cold weather arrives, your ride is ready for whatever the winter season has in store.

To make sure you're prepared, there's nothing better than scheduling a stop at Speedy Auto Service, your trusted car care specialist.

So what are the most important things to focus on as winter approaches? Actually, there are several, but checking your tires, brake system and changing fluids should be top of mind.

Here's why they're critical to your peace of mind this winter.

Tire Change | Photo: Speedy

Tires

What's the condition of your winter tires? If they're in their second or third year, they're probably still good, but it's important to have them inspected before installing them on your vehicle for the cold season. Blisters, cracks, or other signs of wear could mean it's time to replace them. In fact, it's always a good idea to inspect any tires you plan to put back on a vehicle after an extended period of time.

When it comes to choosing tires, it's important to go for true winter rubber, not winter-ready tires. Unlike the latter, winter tires are made from rubber compounds that stay pliable in temperatures below 7°C, providing better grip on slippery roads. Their clean sipped tread design maximizes traction and reduces the risk of skidding on snow or ice.

Good winter tires also reduce stopping distances, an important factor in preventing accidents in unpredictable winter conditions. Last but not least, they provide better handling, which increases safety for the person behind the wheel. Investing in good winter tires for your vehicle means investing in your own safety. You can't put a price on that.

You can be sure that Speedy will not let you drive with tires that don't guarantee your safety.

Tire and brake check | Photo: Speedy

Brakes

The problem with the brakes on our vehicles is that they wear out gradually, so we don't always realize how much they lose their effectiveness over time as we get used to the feel of the pedal under our foot. As winter approaches, it's important to check your vehicle's braking system.

Why is it so important?

Because cold, snow and ice increase stopping distances. With a brake system in perfect condition, you're on the safe side. Worn brake pads or damaged rotors can reduce braking efficiency, increasing stopping distances and the risk of an accident. What's more, a well-maintained braking system provides better responsiveness and vehicle control when conditions deteriorate. Preventive maintenance ensures safer driving during the cold season. With a simple look at your braking system, our experts can tell you if you're ready for the season ahead or if repairs are needed to keep you comfortable. Remember, a small, insignificant problem today can become more important (and more expensive to repair) tomorrow.

Oil Change | Photo: Speedy

Fluids and piping

Fluids are often forgotten when it comes to the engines of our vehicles. The car runs fine and we forget to replace the fluids. Lack of fluids can have serious consequences.

Changing fluids and checking your vehicle's plumbing before winter are critical to preventing breakdowns due to extreme weather conditions. Coolant, for example, needs to be adjusted to lower temperatures to ensure optimum operations of engine components.

Brake fluid must be in good condition to ensure optimum braking system response on slippery roads. What's more, both engine and transmission oils need to be checked and changed if necessary to ensure proper winter operations. Worn out oil can contain debris and dirt that can prevent your engine from running optimally. Our specialists can also recommend the right oil for YOUR engine.

Finally, clogged or cracked pipes can lead to malfunctions and breakdowns.

General check | Photo: Speedy

In short, a visual inspection is recommended. As for fluid changes, we're not talking about expensive operations. On the other hand, they can save you a small fortune.

Make an appointment at Speedy Auto Service to plan your vehicle's winter preparation. You'll love the peace of mind you'll get when you leave the shop, knowing your vehicle is ready for the cold season.