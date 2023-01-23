Photo: Ford The first 2023 Ford Mustang Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition

• Shelby American is producing a special-edition Mustang to mark the 100th anniversary of Carroll Shelby’s birth.

• The 100 modified Mustangs being built are based on the GT version of the Mustang.

• Mechanical upgrades increase power from 450 to 750 hp.

To those in the domain and to driving fans, Carroll Shelby is a legendary figure in automotive history. The vehicle-modification wizard would have been 100 years old this month, and to commemorate the occasion, Shelby American, founded by the man himself in 1962, is going to offer 100 centennial editions of the Ford Mustang, with a Shelby twist.

The company, still today specialized in modifications, is using a Mustang GT version as the starting point, except that instead of offering 450 hp, it will deliver 750. This happens thanks to supercharging, but also to a performance exhaust system produced by the Borla firm, recognized as one of the references in this field.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Shelby special edition - Profile

If the idea of getting your hands on one of these cars has crossed your mind, best clear your mind. The 100 special editions sold out within four days of the presentation of a prototype in Gardena, California. It's a safe bet, however, that some of these will eventually appear on the collector's market. At inflated prices, of course.

Speaking of which, the option package that makes up this special edition was offered at a price of $49,995 USD. To that, you have to add the price of the vehicle. The final bill varies, of course, as the Shelby American team can put the package on a coupe or convertible version, a car with a manual or automatic transmission, etc.

As for the changes made to this collector's item, they are not limited to the output of what’s under the hood. The front fenders are wider and the original wheels have been replaced by 20-inch Shelby rims. Same for the GT's tires, substituted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S 305/30/20 performance rubber. This car is designed and built to stick to the road, let's say.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Shelby special edition - Steering Wheel

Shelby's vented hood increases airflow, while the Shelby Performance radiator handles cooling. Suspension elements have been completely redesigned while anti-roll bars and performance springs have been added, among other things. The special editions also get Ford's Performance Package, which offers more biting brakes and other upgrades.

There are visual markers as well to identify this special edition. The Shelby name can be found on each wheel, on the upper grille, on both sill plates, on the floor mats, on the hood, etc. A silhouette of Carroll Shelby wearing his hat (his signature) can be found everywhere too, including on the headrests.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Shelby special edition - Car seat

As a nice touch, the 100 buyers will also receive a unique black Stetson hat and a copy of the Shelby Centennial book published by the Shelby team.