Summer 2019 arguably belonged to the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, as the C8, or eighth generation of the sports model, made its long-anticipated debut this past June. The switch from a front- to a mid-engined format certainly had something to do with the amount of attention it has gotten.

Since June, attention has turned to which variants might appear when. Fans of the Corvette want more.

Chevrolet has now confirmed that it will officially present the convertible version of the new Corvette. We’ve already seen some of the new variant in this short video and in some teaser images. These reveal the absence of the transparent rear window of the coupe version, replaced by a solid, opaque panel. Also apparent are roll bars behind the seats of the convertible version.

We’ll have to wait some more to get detailed specifications for the new variant, though we do know the powertrain will be the same. The only change we anticipate has to do with weight, but the light increase this configuration might get won’t mean much to the massive number of horses available in the C8, so performance should not be affected.

Stay tuned for details on October 2nd.