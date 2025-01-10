Chevrolet used the setting of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show to announce U.S. pricing for the ZR1 version of the 2025 Corvette. We're still awaiting information for Canada, but yesterday's announcement gives an idea of what's in store for fans here.

Powerful ... and expensive

This is a historic moment, as we witness the arrival of the most expensive Corvette in history. At 1,064 hp, it's also the most powerful.

That $174,995 price is for the 1LZ variant, in coupe configuration. For the 1LZ convertible, buyers are looking at a price tag of $184,995 USD. The the 3LZ variants (coupe and cabriolet) are priced at $185,995 and $195,995.

As a small consolation, shipping and preparation costs are included in the price.

For when?

Production of the model will start in the second quarter of this year, at Chevrolet's Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Those interested will be able to order theirs as of mid-February, according to the brand.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, convertible version | Photo: Chevrolet

The performance

The ZR1 version of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette is equipped with the model's first turbocharged V8 engine (5.5L). It delivers an outrageous 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft of torque. The car was pushed to 375 km/h in tests carried out in Germany earlier in 2024.

At full speed, due to its aerodynamic design and downforce, the force exerted on the car to keep it on the ground was 1,200 lb.

Chevrolet says the 2025 Corvette ZR1 will be able to compete with sports cars such as the Porsche 911 and other exotics. Despite its hefty price tag, the ZR1 is less expensive than a 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which costs over $241,000 USD. As a bonus, the Corvette ZR1 offers more power and a higher top speed.

“ZR1 is an example of design and engineering excellence, one where we push the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of performance. It was important for us to stay true to Corvette’s promise of a vehicle whose world-class capabilities completely outmatch its price,” said Scott Bell, VP of Chevrolet.

Various options are available, including a carbon-fibre package ($8,495 USD) that adds a rear spoiler for more aerodynamic downforce, among other things. A $1,500 USD performance package includes stiffer suspension and a unique calibration for the Magnetic Ride Control system.

We'll update this news when we have pricing for Canadian models.