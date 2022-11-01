Chevrolet recalls 2108 Malibu and will buy back the faulty models

Chevrolet is recalling 2108 Malibu models for a problem with the front impact bar.

Recalled models that have the problem will be bought back by the company.

The automaker estimates that about 1 percent of the recalled models are at fault.

There is no shortage of recalls throughout the industry, but rarely do we see a campaign where it is indicated that the company will repurchase the affected model if it has the anticipated problem. This is the case with the most recent campaign launched by Chevrolet on 2108 units of the 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

The problem, which would affect 1% of the recalled models, is serious. Some models were manufactured with a front impact bar that may have been improperly welded to the front frame rail. The models affected by the recall were built between July 27 and August 3, 2022.

The company explains that the sheet metal blank for the front frame rail outer panel was incorrectly loaded into the die by a supplier named Dieomatic. As a result, the front crossmember was cut about 10 millimeters too short and was not properly welded to the chassis crossmember.

Chevrolet says this problem can affect both the left and right sides of the car. The consequences can be severe. The front impact bar is a structural part located behind the bumper. It plays a key role in occupant safety in the event of an accident. If not properly welded, the crash sensors may not function as intended, increasing the risk of injury in the event of an impact. Chevrolet is not aware of any incidents or injuries related to this defect.

Owners of affected models will be notified of the recall by mail beginning February 6, 2023. They will have to go to the nearest Chevrolet workshop with their Malibu so that a technician can check the welds.

Where the procedure is different is that General Motors will buy back cars with improperly welded impact bars.