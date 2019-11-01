Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevrolet Finally Launches Menlo... in China

Chevrolet has finally launched the long-announced Menlo, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle for the Chinese market. Unfortunately for it, it arrives in the midst of a coronavirus crisis that has caused new-car sales to slow to a near-complete stop in the country. Its horrific timing notwithstanding, the unveiling of the model tells us more about it, and what components from it may eventually make it to North American Chevys.

Firstly, in terms of pricing, a little bit of quick math reveals that the Menlo is being offered at a more advantageous price than the Chevrolet Bolt, once you factor in the relevant discounts. Comparisons like this should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are many considerations that go into pricing a model, but it does give an idea, and it provides hope that more-affordable electric vehicles will be available in the not-too-distant future.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Chevrolet

Four trim levels are on the menu. In terms of power, the 110 kW motor translates into 147 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is less than what the Bolt offers with itsh 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque (from a 150-kW motor).

We knew already that the Menlo shares most of its elements with the Buick Velite 6, currently sold on the Chinese market. That SUV comes equipped with a 52.5-kWh battery for a range of 410 km according to the new European cycle. The estimated range would be less here, perhaps 300 km.

The battery can be recharged to 80% of its capacity in 40 minutes with a DC fast terminal. In addition, driving modes are proposed, as well as three energy recovery modes.

This vehicle, an evolution of the FNR-X concept unveiled in 2017, is described by Chevrolet as a sporty-looking sedan with sporty SUV and coupe styling. On board, there are 28 storage compartments and 1,076 litres of cargo volume. A panoramic sunroof, an ultra-slim 10.1-inch LCD touch screen and an 8-inch (colour) LCD dashboard are among the other highlights of the interior.

Photo: Chevrolet
Photo: Chevrolet

Safety technologies on board include a Bosch electronic stability program, forward collision and lane departure alerts and automatic parking. The Menlo is equipped with LED headlights and position lights and 17-inch dual-colour wheels.

General Motors (GM) has promised to introduce at least 20 new electric and fuel cell models in the United States and China by 2023, with a new electric vehicle platform and advanced battery system scheduled for 2021.

As we know, the Menlo is not planned for our market. However, it’s the EV elements and components with in that interest us, especially considering GM's plans for electrification.

Photo: Chevrolet
Photo: Chevrolet
Photo: Chevrolet

You May Also Like

The Chevrolet Menlo EV Makes its Debut in China

The Chevrolet Menlo EV Makes its Debut in China

Chevrolet has finally introduced its first electric vehicle destined for the Chinese market. Unfortunately, the Chevrolet Menlo SUV will not be sold in our c...

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Superb Buick Enspire SUV Concept Unveiled in China

Buick chose one its most lucrative markets for the reveal of its new all-electric Enspire SUV concept. The electric motor powering the future luxury utility ...

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North America

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North A...

At the Chicago Auto Show, a Ford executive revealed, among other things, that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV derived from Ford’s All-American pony car w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
An Alfa Romeo Once Owned by Benito Mussolini ...
Article
Hyundai and Kia Developing Intelligent Transm...
Article
2020 Ford F-250 Tremor
Ford Super Duty Tremor First Drive: Go Anywhere
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels Versions of Tesla Cybertruck Coming for Christmas!
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels ...
Video
107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 