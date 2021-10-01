The announcement by Chevrolet that it has collected some 110,000 reservations for the future all-electric Silverado EV is not a shocker, but it’s certainly good news for GM. The figure was reported by Autoweek, and it’s a significant total for a vehicle that was just presented last month.

For sure, the all-electric pickup hasn’t racked up the numbers of the F-150 Lightning, which is drawn some 200,000 interested buyers ready to put down a deposit. But it holds up roughly to the market percentage of the regular Silverado versus its F-150 rival.

Also encouraging for GM is that interest is strong not only among individual motorists, but also from fleet managers, 240 of whom have also placed orders for the electric Silverado.

Deliveries of the first all-electric pickups from Chevrolet are expected in the spring of 2023, with the Silverado EV debuting as a 2024 model. In the longer term, the automaker wants to produce and deliver as many as 600,000 units by the end of 2025.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Chevrolet Silverado EV Is built on the Ultium platform that GM has earmarked for use in myriad models across its brand lineup, including the GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq. It’s expected that maximum range will surpass 600 km. An RS performance variant of the pickup will offer an output of 664 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 5 seconds.

As for towing and payload capacities, expect 10,000 and 1,300 lb, respectively. There will be a variant tailored to commercial fleets for heavy-duty use that will offer a towing capacity of 20,000 lb.

On launch there will be three versions of the Silverado EV available to buyers (WT, Trail Boss and RST First Edition), but we can expect that number to grow in short order. The base price for the WT work-focused version will be around $55,000, with the RST First Edition costing in the neighborhood of $120,000.

The all-electric Silverado pickup will hit the market after the Ford F-150 Lightning, and of course the Rivian R1T is already on the market. Over at Tesla, meanwhile, the future Cybertruck has racked up a phenomenal 500,000 pre-orders, but there’s still no word on when a production version of its space-age pickup might even be ready.