GM Recalling 715,000 Pickups over a Risk of Fire When Seat Belt Pretensioners Deploy

General Motors (GM) is recalling over 715,000 pickup trucks – including more than 75,000 in Canada – over a potential fire risk when the seat belt pretensioners deploy during a collision. 

The campaign affects some 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, including 1500 but also 2500 and 3500 models. 

Up to now the company has confirmed two reports of fires resulting from the issue, but none of accidents or injuries. General Motors has told its dealerships to halt sales of the products until repairs can be made on models with the defect.

The defect in question involves hot gases that could be released when the pretensioners deploy. According to GM and the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), if they come into contact with the floor carpets, a fire could result. 

Silverado and Sierra models equipped with vinyl floor coverings are not affected by the recall.

GM has already made corrections at the factory where the models are built to ensure that gases don’t come into contact with the carpeting. The company informed its dealers of the issue just over a week ago.

