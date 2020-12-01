Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Chevrolet Will Debut Trailblazer and Tracker SUVs at Shanghai Auto Show

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There’s no getting around the nostalgia trend in the automotive domain. Model names form years and decades gone by are resurfacing on the backs of new, sometimes totally different models. This year alone we’ve seen the return of the Blazer from Chevrolet, the Gladiator from Jeep and, still to come, the Bronco from Ford.

Now, Chevy is readying yet another revival with the return of the Trailblazer and Tracker nameplates, and it plans to unveil both at the upcoming Shanghai auto show.

Let’s be clear: these new products will be miles removed from the models of old that carried the names – especially when it comes to the Tracker. What’s more, the reborn version could be restricted to emerging markets only, so we likely won’t see it here.

As for the Trailblazer, it will serve as the replacement for the Chevrolet Trax, a model not without its merits but which failed to earn much love from consumers.

Chevrolet TrailBlazer
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet TrailBlazer

The new Trailblazer should be at dealerships before the end of 2019. To boost interest ahead of the reveal, Chevrolet has released a teaser image of the model to be presented in Shanghai. It evokes the contours of the Blazer, writ small.

What’S not yet known is the architecture it will rest on. There’s much speculation it will be the VSS-S, one of the four modular platforms General Motors wants to develop by 2025. Its versatility includes being able to accommodate front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems.

We’ll know more about both models and their inner workings in mid-April when the Shanghai auto show gets underway.

You May Also Like

Shanghai 2019: Official Debut for the Chevrolet Trailblazer

Shanghai 2019: Official Debut for the Chevrolet Trailblazer

Chevrolet officially rolled out the replacement for its departing Trax SUV at the Shanghai auto show. The new SUV carries a familiar name: the Trailblazer.

GM Files Request to Reserve Envoy Name

GM Files Request to Reserve Envoy Name

GM has filed a request to reserve the Envoy name, which was used to designate a GMC SUV in the 2000s. With the pending arrival of the Blazer from Chevrolet, ...

Chevrolet’s New 2019 Blazer, Revived but Transformed

Chevrolet’s New 2019 Blazer, Revived but Transformed

Chevrolet unveiled its revived but utterly transformed new Chevrolet Blazer, back after more than 10 years away, but now a contemporary, urban crossover SUV.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Mustang GT
The Mustang Outpaces Challenger and Camaro in...
Article
Volvo Will Debut a Second All-Electric SUV in...
Article
Jeep Unveils Seven-Seat 2021 Grand Cherokee L
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 