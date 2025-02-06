Chicago, IL – Subaru was busy as a Canadian beaver at the Chicago Auto Show this week. It was expected there would be a new Wilderness variant gracing the stage at the Subaru kiosk, and so it was – sort of. But the company also showed the Forester e-Boxer Hybrid and Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid models as it shows its renewed commitment to marketing hybrid models in North America.

The return of hybrids

Subaru has done the smart thing and circled back to the hybrid configuration, which should fit in well with current market trends that favour hybrid powertrains as a waystation on the way to a future all-electric reality. A future reality that has been kicked down the road a little bit over the past few months.

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid | Photo: D.Boshouwers

So here we have the 2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid as well as the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid. The first will be at Canadian dealers near you this spring, the second before the end of the year (hence the 2026 designation).

First off, know that the single most distinguishing feature of a Subaru is being preserved here. Unlike most hybrid systems, which deliver all-wheel drive via the electric motor over the rear axle, the e-Boxer Hybrid system includes a mechanical connection to the rear axle, which allows for the presence of the symmetrical AWD system.

That physical connection to the rear axle means you don’t gain as much in terms of fuel efficiency with this hybrid setup as you might, but you preserve the Subaru symmetrical AWD capabilities, including off-road chops.

The e-Boxer badging | Photo: Subaru

2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru is again making use of Toyota’s hybrid-system expertise with this new e-Boxer Hybrid system, which by the way is unique to North America – other markets use a different hybrid system for their models. In a nutshell, the idea here was to preserve Subaru’ mechanical system and wed it to Toyota’s electric technologies.

The 2.5L Boxer engine has been “re-worked and re-configured”, in the words of Subaru, to maximize fuel efficiency while adapting it to the realities of a hybrid system; that system retains two integrated motor-generators (front and back) and the propeller shaft that is connected to the rear axle.

Total output from the powertrain is 194 hp, quite a bit more than the 182 hp from the 2.5L Boxer in the regular model. Subaru isn’t yet sharing figures for fuel consumption.

Subaru stressed that it avoided making virtually any compromises, meaning the vehicle’s tank size and cargo capacity stay much the same as before despite the need to integrate additional components. The battery, for example, is placed under the cargo floor, so while the vehicle loses a spare tire, it doesn’t lose cargo space. The chassis, meanwhile, has been reinforced where needed for the extra weight. Ground clearance is the same as in the regular models.

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Note that neither of the new e-Boxer Hybrid models are pluggable. There is an EV mode which allows for all-electric driving, but given the small size of that battery, we don’t expect that to amount to very much. It ‘s only operable at quite slow speeds in any event.

In Canada, the variants will be distinguishable via e-Boxer badging on the sides and back of the exterior, and they also get unique wheels. There are two additional exterior colours available as well – Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl – for a total of six. Note that U.S. customers will be offered a two-tone option that we won’t get.

The Forester e-Boxer Hybrid is based on the Premier model, meaning it won’t be possible, at least not for 2025, to choose the hybrid powertrain without shelling out for the Forester’s top-range model. Same situation for the Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid, to be made available only via the Limited trim there being no Premier trim for the smaller SUV).

The hybrid models get a digital gauge cluster with exclusive displays on it. Exclusive for 2025 on the Forester Hybrid is the: Emergency Lane Keep Assist function.

No pricing has been confirmed yet for either model, but we expect that to come fairly soon for the Forester e-BOXER Hybrid, since it will be the first out of the gate.

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid, interior | Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid, cargo area | Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Forester e-Boxer Hybrid, engine | Photo: Subaru