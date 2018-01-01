The pandemic that started two years ago has had devastating effects in many areas, including the automotive industry. When production came to a complete halt for a few weeks in the spring of 2020, the domino effect was terrible.

And when it resumed, there were other problems, including the supply of parts, including the famous electronic chips. You know the rest: production delays, delivery delays, price hikes on the used market and impossible negotiations for new products, among others.

When the crisis became a global issue, towards the end of 2020, some experts were talking about a return to normality in 2022, others in 2023. The year 2022 is now in its third month and the situation is still not resolved. Worse, many believe that the war in Ukraine could trigger a new crisis. In short, everyone is holding their breath.

Of course, everything must be put into context; the human situation on the ground is far more important than a second potential microchip crisis.

However, if we look at the picture as of today, we have our first encouraging signs in weeks. According to a global forecast from AutoForecast Solutions (ASF), which is tracking the chip crisis, only 13,100 vehicles were pulled from their production schedules this week.

This is the lowest number of vehicle production cuts at the factory in months.

AFS Group said automakers have cut 656,200 units from production through 2022.

As for the roughly 13,000 units that won't see the light of day this week, about 11,000 would have taken shape in Europe, 2,000 in North America.

And caution is in order, as Automotive News reports. This week, Ford is planning shutdowns at two of its North American plants.

Things will eventually settle down, but patience remains our greatest ally these days.