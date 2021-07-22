Earlier this week, we spoke of the recycling undertaken by several automakers, specifically of nameplates from their past. And in most cases, the revived names are being affixed to all-electric models.

Ford, for example, is doing it with the Lightning to identify the electric version of its F-150, and Buick could do the same with the Electra name it recently used for a concept and has just re-trademarked.

Chrysler had a very convenient name in its portfolio, just waiting for the electric era: Airflow. The first Chrysler Airflow was introduced in 1934 and as the name suggests, its mission was to split the air with as little fuss as possible, the goal being to maximize fuel efficiency.

Over the past few years, Chrysler has been presenting an electric concept carrying the name here and there. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, the company unveiled a version that looks quite close to production-ready. The Chrysler Airflow Concept is squarely a preview of what could be the brand's first all-electric vehicle, due in 2025.

Photo: Chrysler The Chrysler Airflow Concept, front

Aesthetically, the Airflow is rather conservative, but offers modern, clean lines. The snout is traditional in tone, with a horizontally extending opening that receives a chrome strip incorporating the company's logo. The rounded body offers clean lines and the wheel arches are highlighted by a highly visible black surround. The roof is covered with a trendy contrasting paint finish while the rear features a wide and thin bar to integrate the lights.

Photo: Chrysler The Chrysler Airflow Concept, interior

Inside, the Airflow is just as clean and modern, starting with the light leather on the doors, dashboard and seats. Most of the dashboard is made up of screens, including a unit for the driver, on the centre stack and in front of the front-row passenger. The rear seats also have screens that can be customized by each passenger, and information can be sent to the other occupants' screens at will, eliminating the need for conversation altogether. Each passenger seat also has a camera for video calls.

Chrysler provided few details about the powertrain of the Airflow, saying only that the prototype is fitted with two 201-hp electric motors, one in front and one in back for an all-wheel drive configuration. The exact capacity of the battery was not disclosed, but Chrysler says the range should be between 500 and 600 km. In addition, the car would feature a Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system.

Chrysler hasn't explicitly confirmed that the Airflow will go into production, but this study appears to be ready to go. The brand also said its first electric vehicle will arrive before 2025, the first step toward its all-electric shift planned for 2028.

Photo: Chrysler The Chrysler Airflow Concept, profile