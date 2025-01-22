Citroën Reinventing 2CV for Electric Age

After decades of absence, Citroën is planning to revive its legendary 2CV, this time in an electric version. According to Autocar, the brand is working on a project to modernize the iconic “deux-chevaux” by transforming it into an affordable electric car, ready to rival models like the Dacia Spring.

The launch is planned for 2028, which happens to be the 80th anniversary of the 2CV.

Why now? The role of the Renault 5 EV

The success of the Renault 5 EV, with its retro design and attractive price tag, may well have prompted Citroën parent company Stellantis to do the same with its iconic Citroën model. Not only did the Renault 5 appeal to a wide audience in France, it was also crowned European Car of the Year – beating out the Citroën e-C3.

The electric 2CV project, although still in its early stages, could use the Stellantis Smart Car platform, already used on the e-C3 and other compact models such as the Fiat Grande Punto. But this new version will feature design elements reminiscent of its ancestor: bug-eyed headlights, a rounded roofline and perhaps even covered rear wheels.

The 1963 Citroën 2CV | Photo: Citroën

The “deux-chevaux”: A love story

Between 1948 and 1990, Citroën produced over 3.8 million 2CVs, the model becoming a symbol universally recognized for its charm and simplicity. But unlike models such as the Mini, Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Beetle, the 2CV never been reimagined for a new generation.

In 2019, Citroën said a return of the 2CV was not on the agenda. The change of heart since then perhaps reflects the importance for the automaker of remaining competitive with rivals, especially Renault, and the benefits of capitalizing on nostalgia and accessibility.

An SUV version

In addition to the classic version, the project could include a utility version, inspired by the old 2CV van. Such an offer would be aimed at professionals, a strategic segment where Citroën could stand out thanks to a unique design and reduced operating costs.