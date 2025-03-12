• Toyota has presented a new all-electric C-HR+ for the European market.

During an event held last week in Brussels, Belgium, Toyota announced the arrival of six electric vehicles by 2026. Some models will be new, others are refreshed products. The company also unveiled a concept.

2026 Toyota C-HR+, in profile | Photo: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota C-HR+ EV

One of the notable models shown was the C-HR+, an update on a subcompact SUV offered in North America by Toyota from 2018 to 2022. Recall that that model was first presented under the Scion banner, which explains its styling that is more dynamic than the Toyota norm.

The C-HR never actually died in Europe, and now it will be produced in electric form. For now, the C-HR+ is confirmed only for the European market, but according to numerous reports the door is not closed on North America.

Compared to the bZ4X, the only North American EV currently sold by Toyota, the C-HR+ is about 15 cm shorter – although it is about 10 cm longer than the gas-engine C-HR.

2026 Toyota C-HR+, front | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2026 Toyota C-HR+

The C-HR+ will be offered in Europe in a single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration, delivering 164 or 221 hp, depending on the battery size (51.9 kWh or 69.3 kWh). A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model producing 337 hp will also be available.

Toyota is equipping it with Level 2 onboard chargers offering 11 kW or 22 kW of charging power. DC fast charging, however, is capped at 150 kW, evidence of Toyota's caution in this regard, as it wants to ensure the longevity and reliability of its battery.

The C-HR+ also features a battery preheating system to optimize charging in cold or hot weather. The inclusion of a heat pump should also improve its efficiency.

2026 Toyota C-HR+, interior | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota C-HR+, lower central console | Photo: Toyota

Interior of the 2026 Toyota C-HR+

Inside, the vehicle naturally offers a digital information screen for drivers. On the centre console, the multimedia screen measures 14.0 inches. The signature of the C-HR+ is similar to that of the bZ4X, which is itself being updated for 2026.

The C-HR+ is expected at dealerships in Europe roads in late 2025. If the company decides to offer it in North America, we could anticipate a presentation in the fall, possibly at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

2026 Toyota C-HR+6, three-quarters front | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota C-HR+, trunk | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota C-HR+, rear lights | Photo: Toyota

2026 Toyota C-HR+, rear | Photo: Toyota