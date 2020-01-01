Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist Collide in Toronto, Arguing Ensues

An incident that could have had tragic consequences occurred took place this week in Toronto, as a motorcyclist and cyclist collided at an intersection in the city. As always in cases like this, at least one party was in error – but the Internet is arguing about which one.

The video, shot by the motorycyclist's helmet cam, shows the motorcyclist stopped at a traffic light. He is then passed on his right by a cyclist completely ignoring the red light. When the light turns green, the motorcyclist accelerates and rapidly catches up to the pedaling cyclist. On arriving at the next intersection, that of Danforth and Main, the two collide.

An altercation ensues between the two people involved, neither of whom, thankfully, was hurt enough to require an ambulance trip to the hospital. As the arguing continues, a passerby even joins in to give their two-cents worth.

We won’t venture a judgment as to who’s at fault, we’ll leave that to you. We wish you happy debating, and might as well share this widely to really get passions inflamed. And who knows, maybe it will make cyclists and motorcyclists – and pedestrians and drivers, for that matter – more prudent on the road?

Photo: YouTube (LuckyRider 117)

You May Also Like

10 Vehicle Front Ends That Have Stirred Controversy

10 Vehicle Front Ends That Have Stirred Controversy

There's been a lot of talk recently about the front grille of the new BMW 4 Series. But it’s not the first to get some of us all upset. Throughout the histor...

Ford Presents a Substantially Updated 2021 Ford F-150

Ford Presents a Substantially Updated 2021 Ford F-150

Ford has given its next-generation 2021 F-150 an official premiere – online, of course. The company has revisited virtually every aspect of the pickup, not l...

Kia Unveils Images of the Next-Gen 2022 Sedona

Kia Unveils Images of the Next-Gen 2022 Sedona

Kia has presented the first images of its next-generation Sedona minivan. The 2022 Sedona is scheduled to make its debut in South Korea in the coming weeks (...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept
Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe
Article
Mitsuoka Nouera
10 Vehicle Front Ends That Have Stirred Contr...
Article
2021 Ford F-150
Ford Presents a Substantially Updated 2021 Fo...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist Collide in Toronto, Arguing Ensues
A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist ...
Video
Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen on Birthday of Noted Bronco Driver O.J. Simpson
Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen...
Video
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventador Slams Into… Another Yellow Aventador
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventado...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 