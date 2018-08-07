Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Cooper Recalling 430,000 Pickup and SUV Tires

Titre manufacturer has announced it’s recalling over 430,000 tires made between February 1, 2018 December 1, 2019. These are tires designed for use on SUVs and pickup trucks.

The recall is needed to address a problem that could lead the tires’ sidewalls to bulge out and thus cause the tires to perform sub-optimally or fail altogether.

Different sizes of Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O branded tires are affected by the recall.

According to Cooper, documents posted last Friday by U.S. safety regulators show that in the defective tires, bulges can lead to a sidewall separation. Rapid loss of air pressure could result, leading of course to destabilization and an increased risk of an accident.

The Findlay, Ohio-based tiremaker says there have been on injuries, fatalities or property damage in connection with the problem.

Owners of the affected tires will be contacted and dealers will replace the tires; the campaign will officially start on March 25. As of now, Cooper has not said whether any of the tires are in circulation in Canada. However, owners can get more information regarding the recall at a dedicated 1-800 phone number, 1 800-854-6288.

