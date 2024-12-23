Tesla is issuing a major recall of 694,304 vehicles in the U.S. due to a problem with the tire pressure monitoring system. The problem affects certain Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles. No data has been shared for Canada.

For the Cybertruck, this is the seventh recall since its launch.

The Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

The problem

According to a recall notice published last Friday, the tire pressure warning light may not stay on between driving cycles, and thus fail to warn the driver if tire pressure is insufficient.



The glitch isn't particularly serious, but it does involve a lot of vehicles. And it raises the possibility of motorists operating their vehicle with one or more improperly inflated tires, increasing the risk of loss of control or an accident.

At least, the issue can be resolved via a software update that will be carried out over the air, Tesla said.

The year in recalls

According to figures from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, Stellantis, with 67 recalls, leads the automotive industry in terms of campaigns launched in the U.S. since the beginning of the year. Ford comes second with 62 recalls.

If the trend continues, Ford will not finish first this year, as it did in 2022 and 2023.