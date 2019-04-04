Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Coronavirus: 80% Drop in New Car Sales in February in China

We first reported a couple of weeks back on the destructive effect the coronavirus is having on the retail automotive sector in China. Now we have the full figures for the month of February, and they’re not pretty.

New car sales in China – by the way the world's largest automobile market - fell by 80% last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), one of the country's industry associations, said last week.

Shining light on this state of affairs is not meant to increase the level of collective panic gripping some circles in regards to the coronavirus, but simply to demonstrate how important the economic consequences of this epidemic are.

"Dealers returned to work gradually in the first three weeks of February and their showroom traffic is very low," the association said, adding that it expects February's drop in sales to be the biggest this year.

Toyota, the first major global automaker to report February sales in China, reported that it sold 23,800 Toyota and Lexus vehicles last month, a 70% drop from the previous year.

The world's largest auto market is girding itself for more bad news as efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China, disrupts global supply chains and slows consumer demand.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Photo: General Motors

Toyota rival General Motors, the second-largest foreign carmaker in China, said the industry will face "serious challenges" in the first quarter of this year, but expects the situation to improve in the second quarter. At least that's what Chinese President Matt Tsien said in a message on GM's official WeChat account.

GM expects auto sales in China to increase in the second half of the year over the previous year, Tsien added.

You May Also Like

More Than a Dip: Vehicle Sales in China Have Dropped by a Whopping 92%

More Than a Dip: Vehicle Sales in China Have Dropped by a...

Sales of new vehicles within China have come to a near-total standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In February to date, sales are down an astound...

Top 10 Pickups to Watch Out For in 2020

Top 10 Pickups to Watch Out For in 2020

Auto123 takes a look at the pickup truck domain to see what’s coming in 2020. Our crystal ball shows highly anticipated revisions of popular models, and mayb...

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

Tesla set a new company record for vehicle production in 2019. While the company narrowly missed its target of building 400,000 units this past year, the fin...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
McLaren 765LT
(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Top 10 of the Motor Sh...
Article
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
Article
Toyota Canada adds 100,000 models to existing...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 