The first Costco-branded fast-charging stations in Washington state

Warehouse giant Costco, the world's third largest retailer, is taking a cautious leap into fast-charging electric vehicles.

The company, known for its gas discounts, has installed its first DC-branded fast-charging stations at its new warehouse in Ridgefield, Washington.

The chargers, manufactured by Seattle-based start-up Electric Era, have built-in batteries to optimise electricity costs and ensure autonomy in the event of a power outage.

Fast charging with impressive performance

Each station, branded Costco, can charge two vehicles simultaneously with up to 200 kilowatts of power. The system includes a 32-inch screen displaying key information and a contactless payment facility to simplify the customer experience.

The speed of installation is also remarkable: Electric Era claims to have had the chargers up and running in just seven weeks, less time than it took to install Tesla's Supercharger stations.

A gradual roll-out plan

Costco remains cautious about expanding into fast-charging. Although it has installed Level 2 chargers in some warehouses in the US, Canada, Spain, South Korea and the UK since the late 1990s, it has only confirmed around 20 fast-charging sites in its 2023 Climate Action Plan. Costco's first pilot site, launched in Denver in partnership with Electrify America, offers six 350kW charging stations as a first step towards a larger charging network.

A forward-thinking strategy

With more electric vehicles on the road, Costco's gradual entry into fast charging could become a viable alternative for its customers. However, Costco is carefully considering its options for expansion and is still evaluating its future plans with Electric Era to determine the next locations to be equipped.