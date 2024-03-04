• A Porsche dealer in Florida is selling a Tesla Cybertruck for $289,999, after buying it for $244,000.

The car resale market can sometimes go a little funny when it comes to certain rare and exclusive models, or even just when demand skyrockets far above demand. Case in point this week: the purchase and resale of a Tesla Cybertruck.

A Porsche dealer located in Florida is listing a Cybertruck at $289,999 USD, far, far above the suggested retail price for the EV, which varies between $60,000 and $100,000 USD. At the top of the range is the Cyberbeast version, equipped with three motors and offering breathtaking performance.

Turns out the Cybertruck for sale by the Porsche dealer had been acquired at a Manheim auction for the princely sum of $244,000 USD. The dealer is trying to make a profit of $46,000 from the resale of the model.

It also came to light that a group (givemethevin.com) had previously paid $210,000 for the EV to the original owner, who will have made a tidy sum from the sale of his copy, then turned around to sell it at the Manheim auction.

Tesla Cybertruck grey Photo: D.Boshouwers

In the background of this profiteering, of course, is a clause in Tesla’s contract that prohibits buyers from reselling the Cybertruck for the sole purpose of making a profit. That clause also obliges buyers to request a buy-back by the company if they wish to sell their vehicle. Only if Tesla refuses to buy back the vehicle can the owner sell it themselves, without penalty. The penalty, by the way, is set at up to $50,000 USD, or the amount of the profit made, whichever is greater.

What that means is that the original owner who sold their vehicle for $210,000 to givemethevin.com, which then offered it up at the Manheim auction, could be asked to pay Tesla $110,000 (if they paid $100,000 for the vehicle, for example).

Whether that happens or not is an open question. But either way, this kind of bidding craziness is, well, crazy. And according to many experts, it may not last, especially when we start seeing more Cybertrucks on the road.

A quick online search turned up several Cybertrucks for sale, including five on the CarGurus site. We can see the Florida dealer's pickup, as well as another advertised at $300,000 USD. For the most part, prices range from $225,000 to $259,900.