It's been talked about for months and it's on the way. In fact, the official unveiling of the modern DeLorean is set to take place tomorrow. In anticipation of that event, images of the model have been shared, giving us a very detailed view of what the DeLorean of the future will look like.

The styling is spectacular, hard to argue that, but as far the new model paying tribute to its ancestor, it’s not so cut and dried, and we could learn more about that tomorrow. The Alpha V (or Alpha 5 – both names appear to be being used) has a few elements that serve as nods to the original car, but for the rest, we're talking about a model that's ready to project itself into the future and not invite its occupants on a trip into the past.

Thew retro elements include, most obviously, those butterfly doors, a main signature of the first DeLorean. You can also recognize the louvers on the rear window, a style very typical of the late 70s and early 80s. The geometry of the lights, too, can eb seen as a nod to the past. But that's about it.

DeLorean Alpha 5, from above

The company has also shared the model's acceleration figures in an original way, with an eye to referencing the past and more specifically the movies that made the DeLorean famous. This all-electric DeLorean will thus be able to speed from 0 to 88 mph (the speed that allowed Doc Brown's machine to change time) in 4.4 seconds. For us, that means a speed of 142 km/h. So we're talking about a 0-100 mph time of less than 4 seconds.

There are more breaks from the past, starting with the fact that the DeLorean Alpha 5 can accommodate four people. Then there's the powertrain that won't require fuel (of any kind), only electric power.

On board, things are appropriately modern with screens, though nothing too massive on the centre console. As for range, the company is saying it should deliver 483 km or so, but we'll have to see on which cycle that’s has been calculated. The capacity of the battery is 100 kWh, the capacity of the recharge 150 kW.

Photo: DeLorean DeLorean Alpha 5, interior

The car will be unveiled in more detail tomorrow, which will allow us to get back to you with more information. Then, at the end of August, during the annual car week held in Monterey, California, it will make its first public appearance.

The new DeLorean company seems serious about offering other models, including electric utility vehicles. They know it's going to take more than just a car to make it in the market.

Another story that we will follow very closely.

Photo: DeLorean DeLorean Alpha 5, front