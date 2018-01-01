Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
More Details on the 2021 Genesis G80

Earlier this month, in what feels like another time and dimension, Genesis gave us a glimpse of its next-gen G80 mid-size sedan. The model, which effectively came into the Hyundai family in 2015 under the Genesis nameplate, was ripe for a redesign. While we saw a few weeks ago that its styling follows the general signature of the new GV80 SUV, the technical specifications remained a secret.

Genesis has now let those details slip with a virtual presentation of its model.

Photo: Genesis

Under the hood, three different powertrains will be marketed, though only two of them are expected to be offered in North America. The first is a new 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. That's a little less power but a little more torque than the current 3.8L naturally aspirated offered with the base version of the current G80.

The second is a turbocharged 3.5L V6 that produces 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque – which is more than the current 3.3L turbocharged V6 offers in the 2020 model.

Both units are also shared with the GV80 SUV.

The third option is a 2.2L turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine making 210 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The 5.0L V8 is now a thing of the past with this generation. Each powertrain will be available in either a rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configuration. An 8-speed automatic transmission is also expected.

Photo: Genesis

Along the way the G80 also loses weight, thanks in part to the additional use of aluminum. Comparing the current lightest V6 to the new 4-cylinder, the car drops more than 250 lb. Genesis says it has improved soundproofing as well.

The 2021 G80 also inherits a slew of new technologies with an adaptive suspension that adjusts to what it sees on the road. Advanced cruise control, which manages speed, direction and lane centerline, comes standard. That system even has the ability to automatically execute lane changes.

Unsurprisingly, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring are standard. The car also features the Smart Park system introduced with the Hyundai Sonata.

Inside, the G80 comes with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with 3D display and a 14.5-inch touch-screen multimedia system. It's important to note that the 3D screen can also switch to 2D mode for anyone uncomfortable with the 3D effect. Connectivity to intelligent PDAs and live updates are also part of the G80 sedan's range of technology features.

The G80 will go on sale in the second half of the year. Pricing should be announced as the commercial launch date approaches.

Photo: Genesis

