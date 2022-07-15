Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Rumours Have the Dodge Challenger Getting 909 hp Next Year

We know that next year, the current Dodge Challenger will be offered for the last time. In 2024, we'll be talking about e-muscle at Dodge as the automaker makes its transition to electrified performance.

To send its Challenger off into the sunset with a bang, Dodge is preparing a big move - at least according to what Mopar Insiders reports. The site claims to have been informed of a special edition of the model that will be even more powerful than the Demon version and its 808 hp (840 with race gas) unleashed in 2018.

When the folks at Mopar Insiders contacted their source at Stellantis for a discussion of this possibility, the guess they were invited to make regarding output had them pull out a number – 909 – that turned out to be right on.  

That’s not really coincidence or proof of mind-reading capabilities, exactly. Recall that the first Hellcat offered 707 hp, the Demon 808.

We'll see whether this bit of inside information turns out to be accurate, but if the number is right it does come in under the 1000 hp offered by the Hellephant engine that could be ordered directly from the factory.

What's certain is that things will be moving at Dodge in the coming months. In addition to this version, which remains to be confirmed, the automaker is working on small Hornet SUV, as well as the much-talked-about electric muscle car that will ultimately take the place of the Challenger and Charger.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way

Stellantis has detailed its EV plans for the coming years, and those plans include all-electric Dodge muscle cars and an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck b...

Is Dodge Planning a New Challenger Generation for 2023?

An image published by Dodge this week may have revealed when the automaker intends to introduce a new generation of its Challenger model. The odometer showin...

Chrysler’s 300 Could Carry On, Via Magic of Electrification

The soon-to-be-defunct Chrysler 300 will be back in service in 2026 in electric form, according to media outlet Drive, which cites knowledgeable sources. Lik...

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
