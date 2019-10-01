Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Is Dodge Planning a New Challenger Generation for 2023?

Dodge is currently working on a new track-focused edition of its Challenger model. That we know, but what we hear is that the company is concurrently preparing the next generation of the car. Despite relatively robust sales for the current-generation Challenger, the models is aging and sooner or later, it will have to be comprehensively renewed.

Initially it was thought we might see a next-gen Challenger arrive for the 2021 model-year. But the company recently announced that timeline had been pushed back. Now, the year being bandied about is 2023.

And why is that? Because some eagle-eyed folks at Muscle Cars And Trucks website noticed that on an image of the instrument panel of the 2020 Challenger, currently in development, the odometer reading shows… 2023 miles. Coincidence? Possibly, perhaps even likely, but rumours have started over less.

As for what the next Challenger will look like, we know little but expect that it will be continuation of the current edition. Its retro look has worked well for the model, after all, and in fact sales have outpaced the company’s expectations.  Dodge’s head of design, Mark Trostle, confirmed that its retro design would remain.

While we await for 2023 or whenever the next generation is finally ready, we can expect the usual parade of variants of the current edition of the Dodge Challenger.

You May Also Like

Next Dodge Challenger and Charger to Retain Retro Looks

According to Mike Trostle, head of design at Dodge, the next generations of the Charger and Challenger cars will hold on to their retro styling. The company ...

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 15...

Stellantis has detailed its EV plans for the coming years, and those plans include all-electric Dodge muscle cars and an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck b...

Power on the Program at Dodge in 2021

Power on the Program at Dodge in 2021

Dodge announces a power orgy for its 2021 models. A Hellcat version is added to the Durango family, but even more unbridled variants join the Charger and Cha...

Volvo S60
Enough With the Alphanumeric Designations - F...
Article
Rivian R1T
Rivian Plans Second North American Plant
Article
Mercedes-Benz G-Class 550
Mercedes-Benz Will Debut All-Electric G-Class...
Article
