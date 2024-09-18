We've been hearing about the Dodge Charger Daytona, the electric replacement for the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe, for ages. So much so, that between the model's first announcements, the unveiling of the concept and the arrival of the production version, Dodge announced that gasoline-powered versions would also be offered, with 6-cylinder engines.

The all-electric variant is now available to order. Anyone interested has been able to do so since this past Monday. Note that we visited both Dodge's American and Canadian sites, and although the way the two models are presented is similar, we managed to find a configuration tool on the American side, but not on the Canadian side (at the time of writing).

That tool will probably be available soon (and of course, Canadian buyers can contact their dealer for more information).

The U.S. configuration tool allows shoppers to customize the model, but also to open the tailgate, inspect the trunk and open the doors to see what the interior looks like with the rear seats folded down.

For now, customers must contact a Dodge dealer to place an order or purchase the Charger they’ve configured.

First electric muscle car

Dodge refers to the EV as the first electric muscle car in history, and with 670 hp, we can see why. The first version of the model to be offered will the electric coupe. The sedan and 6-cylinder-engine variants are scheduled to arrive later.

The first customers can choose between two variants: the Charger R/T and the Charger Scat Pack.

One of the model's special features is its “Fratzonic” exhaust system, which reproduces the sound of a V8 engine, but not only inside the vehicle, but outside too. Dodge wants to seduce its typical clientele, and it shows. Time will tell us if it works.