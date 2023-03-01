• An original “General Lee” Dodge Charger was involved in a traffic accident and suffered significant damage.

• The car was one of those used on the set of the original TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

• The “General Lee” Charger is one of the most popular TV cars in history.

Of all the cars that have become popular thanks to a TV series or a feature film, the 1969 Dodge Charger known as the General Lee is certainly one of those that generate the most attention wherever it goes.

It found fame on The Dukes of Hazzard, famous for its many car chases and stunts. Some might remember that in fact, the General Lee was never destroyed on screen. During filming, however, some 300 cars were wrecked over the seven years the series ran.

As for the model used at the time, it was a 1969 Charger, although 1968 and 1970 editions were used as well, though made to look like a 1969.

It was a 1969 General Lee recently damaged in a road accident in Taney County, Missouri. This time, the scene is not one from a movie or TV show sequence, but of a real-life crash, caused, according to authorities, by a driver who was a little too reckless.

The accident did heavy damage particularly to the Charge’s front end. Both occupants suffered “moderate” injuries, according to authorities, who also explained that the driver was driving too fast for the road conditions and lost control.

An update on the Western Taney County Fire Protection District's Facebook page explains that the two occupants of the car were “not authorized” to drive it.

The images show that the driver's side sustained the most damage. The impact has severely deformed the bodywork. The bumper is askew and the front fender is partially in the engine compartment. Part of the hood is hanging off the passenger side. The rest of the exterior does not seem to have suffered any damage.

It’s safe to assume the engine compartment suffered damage as well, and the angle of the front wheel suggests that the suspension will need a thorough examination.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District's Facebook post, the General Lee involved in the accident is believed to be one of the originals used on the set at the time, though it never appeared onscreen. It has, of course, been restored to its original specifications, such as its interior is beige and the lack of a passenger side mirror.

We can expect that this car will be repaired and restored, as the value of this Dodge Charger is very high on the market. We’re talking about an estimated worth of over $100,000 USD.