Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

General Lee Dodge Charger Damaged in Accident, Reckless Driving to Blame

According to authorities, the driver was going too fast for the road conditions Automotive columnist: , Updated:

The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 2
Photo: Facebook (Western Taney County Protection District)
The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 2

•    An original “General Lee” Dodge Charger was involved in a traffic accident and suffered significant damage.

•    The car was one of those used on the set of the original TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

•    The “General Lee” Charger is one of the most popular TV cars in history.

Of all the cars that have become popular thanks to a TV series or a feature film, the 1969 Dodge Charger known as the General Lee is certainly one of those that generate the most attention wherever it goes. 

It found fame on The Dukes of Hazzard, famous for its many car chases and stunts. Some might remember that in fact, the General Lee was never destroyed on screen. During filming, however, some 300 cars were wrecked over the seven years the series ran. 

As for the model used at the time, it was a 1969 Charger, although 1968 and 1970 editions were used as well, though made to look like a 1969. 

It was a 1969 General Lee recently damaged in a road accident in Taney County, Missouri. This time, the scene is not one from a movie or TV show sequence, but of a real-life crash, caused, according to authorities, by a driver who was a little too reckless. 

The accident did heavy damage particularly to the Charge’s front end. Both occupants suffered “moderate” injuries, according to authorities, who also explained that the driver was driving too fast for the road conditions and lost control. 

An update on the Western Taney County Fire Protection District's Facebook page explains that the two occupants of the car were “not authorized” to drive it.

The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 3
Photo: Facebook (Western Taney County Protection District)
The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 3

The images show that the driver's side sustained the most damage. The impact has severely deformed the bodywork. The bumper is askew and the front fender is partially in the engine compartment. Part of the hood is hanging off the passenger side. The rest of the exterior does not seem to have suffered any damage.

It’s safe to assume the engine compartment suffered damage as well, and the angle of the front wheel suggests that the suspension will need a thorough examination.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District's Facebook post, the General Lee involved in the accident is believed to be one of the originals used on the set at the time, though it never appeared onscreen. It has, of course, been restored to its original specifications, such as its interior is beige and the lack of a passenger side mirror. 

We can expect that this car will be repaired and restored, as the value of this Dodge Charger is very high on the market. We’re talking about an estimated worth of over $100,000 USD. 

The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 4
Photo: Facebook (Western Taney County Protection District)
The damaged Dodge Charger 'General Lee', img. 4

You May Also Like

Dodge Updates Charger Daytona Concept’s Electronic Sound

Dodge Updates Charger Daytona Concept’s Electronic Sound

Dodge has introduced an updated version of the Fratzonic electronic exhaust sound used for its Charger Daytona concept. The original sound had been presented...

Stellantis Tells 2005-2010 Dodge, Chrysler Model Owners to Stop Driving Them

Stellantis Tells 2005-2010 Dodge, Chrysler Model Owners t...

Stellantis is asking owners of certain 2005-2010 Dodge and Chrysler models to stop driving them. The problem is a familiar one: those vehicles are equipped w...

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Swinger: Two More

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Swinger: Two More

Dodge adds two new Swinger options with its muscle car duo. As part of its Last Call program that will see seven final variants, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Sw...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Subaru Outback Onyx
2023 Subaru Outback Onyx Review: The SUV-Wag...
Review
Volkswagen Golf R and GTI
An Electric Volkswagen Golf R On the Way?
Article
Salon d'automobile Toronto
Toronto 2023: Several Attendance Records for ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona Concept’s Electronic Sound
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 