After just three years on the market, the Dodge Hornet is officially bowing out in Canada. Auto123 obtained confirmation from Stellantis' public relations representative. "Production of the Dodge Hornet, built in Italy, has ended due to changes in the political environment," said William Clavey, Product Communications Manager at Stellantis.

Arriving on the market in 2023, the Dodge Hornet represented a new offering in the compact SUV segment following the discontinuation of the Journey. Smaller and more expensive than its predecessor, it also struggled to prove its reliability during its short existence.

The few buyers who opted for the Dodge Hornet could choose between a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, or a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with plug-in hybrid technology.

Last July, the automaker announced it was halting imports of the Dodge Hornet to Canada and the United States. What was initially billed as a pause has now been made permanent.

It's worth noting that the Dodge Hornet was manufactured in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy. The Alfa Romeo Tonale was built on the same assembly line.

Goodbye Hornet, but the Tonale remains

While the Dodge Hornet is disappearing, the fate of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is quite different. The Italian brand will continue to offer the small SUV in Canada. Earlier today, Stellantis confirmed that the Tonale will continue for the 2026 model year. New features include three new body colours, a slightly redesigned front fascia, and an available black roof.

Note to Dodge Hornet owners

Stellantis issued a statement iterating its commitment to continuing service for Dodge Hornet owners despite the end of production.

"Dodge is committed to ensuring that Dodge Hornet owners in Canada continue to receive customer support, service, warranty coverage, and a sustainable supply of parts. All Dodge Hornet models come with a 3-year/60,000-km bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/100,000-km powertrain warranty. The battery in the Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV is covered by an 8-year/160,000-kmwarranty," the company told Auto123.