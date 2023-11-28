• Two dogs trash vehicles at a Texas dealership.

They say a dog is man's best friend. You can’t really argue with that. Usually. But ‘usually’ is not always. Take the case of two canines in Harris County, Texas (near Houston), currently on the run from the authorities.

The reason? As shown in surveillance video footage from a used car dealership, the two dogs infiltrated the business premises and set about trashing vehicles.

Yes, you read that right.

Dog attack vehicles as a car dealership in Texas Photo: ABC 13 Eyewitness News

The animals can be seen literally tearing apart the front of a Honda Civic. Panels ripped off, paint scratched, bodies showing signs of bites – it’s not the kind of damage you see much outside of werewolf movies. The owners estimate that repair costs could range from $100,000 to $350,000 USD.

Initially, it was believed all that heavy damage was the work of, no not werewolves, but wolves. Close analysis of the video footage (taken between November 6 and 18) showed, however, that the damage was caused by two naughty dogs.

Incredibly, the dogs didn't conduct just one night raid, but three. A possible motive revealed itself in video of the first visit, in the form of a cat.

Dogs trashing vehicles at dealership Photo: ABC 13 Eyewitness News

Might these dogs have been trained to attack vehicles? No one involved is saying that, but it's not out of the question. Especially considering they came back twice.

The dealership’s owners say employees are terrified that their vehicles will be damaged or, worse, that they themselves will be attacked by the dogs. We can imagine as well that this is the kind of publicity that might keep customers away.

The used car dealership G Motors is set to move soon, so that will end the problem. But what can they do in the meantime? Not much. Owners filed a complaint with the Houston police but were told it's a civil matter; as long as the dogs don't harm a person, they can't really intervene.

Hiring security guards is undoubtedly the best option. The company has also been advised to hire a private investigator to find the owner or owners of the dogs, if they aren’t strays.